UEFA Chiefs Hint That VAR May Be Used During Knockout Stages of This Season's Champions League

By 90Min
November 20, 2018

Video Assistant Referees (VAR) could be implemented in the latter rounds of this season's Champions League, after UEFA bosses hinted that the technology use may come into effect sooner than planned.

European football's governing body has already confirmed that it plans to use VAR during the 2019/20 season, with a series of tests on the effectiveness and reliability on the technology approaching the latter stages.

But it appears that UEFA may be considering using the technology this season, with UEFA president Aleksandar Ceferin and European Club Association chairman Andrea Agnelli telling a news conference in Brussels that VAR would be in use "at the latest next season".

JOHN THYS/GettyImages

"We have started to do all the preparation. [UEFA referees chief] Roberto Rosetti and his team are very good," Ceferin said, as quoted by Goal.

"There are important points of view – the referees and all the technical aspects. I expect the report in a week or so and then we will see when we can implement it. At the latest next season."

Agnelli, who is also chairman at Serie A heavyweights Juventus, added: "At the latest next season also means there is space for earlier implementation.

"We are delighted as clubs with that and we thank UEFA for the work they have been putting together."

A decision to bring forward the introduction of VAR could come as early as December 3, with The Times reporting that UEFA's executive committee is poised to give the go-ahead when it convenes at a meeting in Dublin.

MB Media/GettyImages

VAR is already in use across many of Europe's top leagues, having been rolled out after the conclusion of the 2018 World Cup. La Liga, Serie A, Ligue 1, Eredivisie and the Bundesliga have all embraced the technology already, with the Premier League set to follow suit next season by adding it to it's existing Goal Decision System.


Early implementation would no doubt appease the hierarchies of many of Europe's top clubs, with a number of contentious decisions having already caused controversy during this season's Champions League campaign.

More Soccer

