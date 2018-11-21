Arsenal Eye Out-of-Favour Liverpool Star as Long-Term Replacement for Nacho Monreal

Arsenal are reportedly monitoring the situation of Liverpool's out-of-favour left-back Alberto Moreno amid increasing speculation that defender Nacho Monreal will turn down a new contract at the Emirates.

The 32-year-old has played an integral role on the left side of defence for the north London outfit since joining in 2013 from Málaga, but he has been hampered by injuries of late and has just seven months left on his current contract.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

It is believed the Gunners are preparing a new deal for the Spaniard, but the defender is a prospect for several clubs in his native Spain, leaving Unai Emery's side with no other option than to look for long-term successors.

Sead Kolašinac, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and even Granit Xhaka have all deputised at left-back previously in Monreal's absence, but Arsenal are looking for a natural replacement to fill in permanently, with Liverpool's Moreno an option, according to The Mirror.

Moreno, who worked under Arsenal manager Emery at Sevilla, has found game time difficult to come by since falling down the pecking-order to Andrew Robertson at the Anfield club.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

He has started just twice this campaign for the Reds and like his compatriot Monreal, is out of contract in the summer, and has also been linked with a return to La Liga.





Meanwhile, the Gunners are also keen on Villarreal midfielder Pablo Fornals to replace the out-going Aaron Ramsey.





The 22-year-old joined from Málaga in the summer of 2017 and has a contract with the Yellow Submarine until 2022.