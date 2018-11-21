Bayern Legend Oliver Kahn Favourite to Become Club President as Uli Hoeness Looks to Step Down

Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness is keen to step down from the position in the near future, with legendary goalkeeper Oliver Kahn lined up as his replacement.





Kahn, now 49 years old, spent the majority of his playing career with Bayern, making 632 appearances during his 14 years with the club. He is widely regarded as one of the finest goalkeepers of his generation and won the IFFHS World's Best Goalkeeper award on three separate occasions.

Martin Rose/GettyImages

News of Kahn's potential future role comes from German outlet Bild, who state that Hoeness has until the end of November to decide whether he will be running in the club's next presidential election.





However, he is unlikely to do so, with Hoeness reportedly prepared to step down as soon as a potential successor is identified. He is quoted by Bild as saying: "If I knew who could do that, I would stop next year."





Kahn and Hoeness are known to be close friends, with the former goalkeeper often meeting Hoeness for confidential meetings about the club. Those involved with the club are said to have complete faith in Kahn, should he assume the role of club president.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Lothar Matthaus, another Bayern legend, has also tipped Kahn to take charge of the club in the future, but instead as the chairman of the club, with current chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge becoming the new president.





In an interview with Onefootball, “Oliver Kahn should take over the office of chairman of the board from Rummenigge. He’s a face of FC Bayern, he has Bayern-DNA in him.





“Oliver is an outstanding expert in soccer. He was always ambitious, always educated himself further, including in economic matters.

Frank Peters/GettyImages

“I trust him to lead FC Bayern into the future.”





Kahn enjoyed an outstanding playing career with Bayern. After joining from Karlsruher in 1994, Kahn went on to capture eight Bundesliga titles and also won the Champions League in 2001.





He was also a key figure for Germany during his career. Kahn earned 86 caps for his country after making his debut in 1995, and he helped Germany to glory at Euro 1996.