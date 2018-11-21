Liverpool Star Daniel Sturridge Pleads for More Time to Respond to FA Gambling Charges

By 90Min
November 21, 2018

Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge has asked the FA to postpone the deadline for his official response to the charges they levelled at him last week regarding a breach of betting rules. 

The breach is alleged to have happened during the most recent January transfer window, when Sturridge left Merseyside for West Bromwich Albion on loan. The charges relate to the releasing of information "obtained by virtue of his position" and the kind that "is not publicly available."

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

The Englishman had been given until 18:00 GMT on Tuesday evening to respond to the FA's allegations. But, as reported by the Daily Mail, the forward asked for an extension to this deadline, and it is understood that the governing body are likely to grant it to him. 

What is still unknown is the amount of additional time Sturridge has requested, and therefore how much he will be given. However, whatever the date, he will at that point be forced to inform the FA of his stance on the charges, and whether he will accept or contest them. 

In situations of this kind, the Football Association do have the right to hand the Liverpool player a temporary suspension, should they deem his presence on the pitch a threat to the integrity of the game. 

But, as it stands, the FA are not looking to exert such power, and the forward should be available to be in Jurgen Klopp's reckoning for the Reds trip to Vicarage Road in their Premier League clash with Watford this weekend.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)