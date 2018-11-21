Man City Boss Pep Guardiola Escapes FA Charge Over Comments Made About Referee Anthony Taylor

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has been issued with a warning by the Football Association over comments he made about referee Anthony Taylor prior to the recent Manchester derby, although he has escaped any formal charges.

Local referee Taylor, who is one of seven FIFA international referees currently working in England, has no ties to either United or City and is instead known to support non-league side Altrincham away from his officiating duties.

That was enough to convince the Premier League to appoint him to take charge of the derby, but some City supporters questioned his neutrality as Taylor originally hails from Wythenshawe, an area considered to be a 'United stronghold' in relative proximity - six miles - to Old Trafford.

When quizzed by the press, that led Guardiola to say, "Hopefully they can make good decisions for both sides, and a good game, like all England and all Europe is going to watch us. That is the most important pleasure. The referee doesn't want to make a mistake.

"He knows everyone from around the world is going to watch him and he doesn't want to make a mistake, that is pretty sure."

The FA subsequently asked for Guardiola to explain his comments. It was concluded that what he said was neutral, although managers have previously been warned not to talk about referees before a game. As such, Guardiola has been warned over future conduct.

Jose Mourinho was fined £50,000 for comments he made about Taylor in 2016 when he suggested it would be 'difficult' for the official to referee a game between Manchester United and Liverpool. He was found guilty of improper conduct and of bringing the game into disrepute.