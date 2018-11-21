Mark Hughes May Have Just One Game to Save His Southampton Future Following Winless Run

Southampton are reportedly readying themselves for a decision over Mark Hughes' future at the club, following a winless streak that dates back to 1 September, and could sack the former Wales boss should they lose to Fulham at the weekend.

After 12 games of the 2018/19 season, Southampton sit in 17th position in the Premier League table, outside of the relegation zone by virtue of just one goal.

In what has been a desperately disappointing start to the campaign, the Saints have just one Premier League win to their name, which came against Crystal Palace at the start of September.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

According to the Daily Mail, the Saints' eight-game winless run has led to doubts over whether Mark Hughes is the right man for the job, with the 55-year-old under 'intense scrutiny' this weekend.





The report claims that if his side lose to Fulham on 24 November, Hughes could be fired with the Southampton hierarchy ready to make a decision.





The Mail's report also suggests that Southampton officials feel they waited too long to sack Mauricio Pellegrino last season and are keen to avoid making the same mistake this season.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Hughes' position has become somewhat weakened since the sacking of football director Les Reed earlier this month. Reed hired Hughes last season and it's understood that he was Hughes' greatest ally on the Southampton board.





With Fulham firing Slavisa Jokanovic and replacing him with Claudio Ranieri already, Saints feel they are now having to assess their own managerial situation.





Southampton's problems this season stem from a lack of goals - the club has scored just eight times in 12 matches, the second worst in the Premier League.