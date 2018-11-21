Martin O'Neill Agrees to Step Down as Republic of Ireland Manager After 5 Years in Charge

Martin O'Neill has mutually agreed with the Board of the Football Association Ireland to step down from his role as the manager of the Republic of Ireland.

O'Neill has been in charge for five years, after he was appointed on November 5th, 2013, and oversaw 55 games for the Irish team, including memorable wins over Germany and Italy.

His management team of Roy Keane, who was his deputy, as well as goalkeeping coach Seamus McDonagh and assistant coach Steve Guppy, have also relinquished their roles with the team.

BREAKING: The Board of the Football Association of Ireland have mutually agreed with Martin O’Neill to part company.



Full Story: https://t.co/zumDg6wvre #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/pxwLLN5e8c — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) November 21, 2018

In an official statement, FAI President Donal Conway declared: “On behalf of the FAI Board, I would like to thank Martin, Roy, and the management team for their work with the Republic of Ireland team over the last five years.

“Martin ensured that we enjoyed some great nights in the Aviva Stadium and on the road in Lille, Vienna, and Cardiff, which were fantastic high points for Irish football.”

Chief Executive of the FAI John Delaney also spoke, proclaiming: “I would like to thank Martin, Roy, and the management team for the impact that they had with the Ireland team. There have been many highlights during Martin’s reign – none more so than EURO 2016 in France, which will live long in the memory of all Irish supporters.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

“Martin did a great job guiding the team out of a difficult qualifying group – where we beat World Champions Germany along the way – to reach EURO 2016 and advance to the Last-16 following a historic victory over Italy in Lille.

“I wish Martin, and the management team, the very best for the future.”

O'Neill's final game in charge was a 0-0 stalemate with Denmark in the Nations League, after they'd already been relegated from the second tier. The FAI board will now begin they search for a successor.

