Newcastle Hoping to Sign Loan Star to Permanent Deal in January Window

Newcastle United are reportedly hoping to tie down on-loan West Bromwich Albion striker Salomón Rondón to a permanent contract in January.

The Venezuelan arrived on a temporary basis from the Hawthorns in the summer and struggled to find the net earlier in the league campaign, but has impressed in recent matches.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

He scored both goals in the Magpies' last encounter against Bournemouth, which they won 2-1 at St. James' Park, and also netted in the Toon's 3-1 defeat to Nottingham Forrest in the EFL Cup, despite making an eight-minute cameo.

According to The Northern Echo, Newcastle are looking to secure the services of the striker on a permanent deal in order to bring in some further temporary additions in the new year.

Newcastle had considered buying Rondon on a permanent deal in the summer, but controversial owner Mike Ashley opted against triggering his £16.5m release clause.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

Ashley, who has insisted he will inject finances to maintain the Toon's status in the league this season, was reluctant to pay such a fee for a player approaching his 30s in the summer.





However, having witnessed Newcastle move out of the relegation zone with wins against Watford and the Cherries, he may have been convinced to change his mind on Rondon, as well as the need to further bolster the options available to Benitez.

It is believed that the Spaniard is keen on bringing in two forwards as well as a full-back when the window opens in January.

The Magpies have been linked with £25m rated Paraguayan international Miguel Almirón from Atlanta United, but face competition from Arsenal for his signature. Other targets include Genoa striker Krzysztof Piątek, who is Serie A's top-scorer with nine goals. However, Newcastle may once again be priced out of a move for the Polish forward.

#NUFC have agreed to give £250,000 to a millionaire who helped them with a few TV deals in the past.



This is more than Rafa’s net transfer spend, more than what the club has invested in the upkeep of the stadium, more than what’s been donated to the NUFC Foodbank.



Disgrace. — NUFC 360 (@NUFC360) November 16, 2018

As a result, Benítez has turned his attention to a loan move for Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke. Yet, due to the Premier League permitting just two domestic loanees per side, Newcastle may have to buy either one of Rondón or Kenedy (who Chelsea are unwilling to sell) outright in order to free up another loan space.