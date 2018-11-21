Newcastle Outcast 'Ready and Waiting' for First Team Recall After Injury to Left-Back Paul Dummett

Achraf Lazaar has insisted that he is ready to return to Newcastle's first team after spending the majority of the new season training with the club's Under-23 side.

With regular left-back Paul Dummett suffering an injury whilst on international duty with Wales last Friday night, Lazaar is one of the options available for Rafa Benitez for the Magpies' Premier League fixture against Burnley next week.



Speaking to Tuttomercato about his situation this season, the 26-year-old said: "I'm training hard and I also do some training to be ready and fit."





After being consigned to featuring for Newcastle's reserve side this season, the Moroccan international has admitted his frustrations at being overlooked by Benitez since his arrival and would be open to leaving the club in January.

He added: "I'm honest: I signed for Newcastle and I expect to be taken into consideration.



"But football is like that, something wrong can happen. But you must continue to do your job by respecting the choices. Do not give up. Then in January if a call comes in I have to be ready."





After signing from Serie A side Palermo in August 2016 in a £2m deal, the Moroccan has struggled to impress at St James' Park and was sent out on loan to Italian side Benevento for a year.

Since his return to the Premier League side, Lazaar has played three times for Newcastle's reserves, but was taken off at half-time in the side's game against Middlesbrough in October after a disappointing showing.



