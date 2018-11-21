Paris Saint-Germain Provide Injury Updates on Star Forwards Ahead of Liverpool Clash

Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed that both Neymar and Kylian Mbappe suffered injuries during the international break and will be assessed by the club in the next 48 hours, ahead of the crucial Champions League clash with Liverpool.

During Brazil's 1-0 victory over Cameroon on Tuesday, Neymar was forced off the field after just eight minutes, while Mbappe was substituted in the first half of France's 1-0 win against Uruguay after falling awkwardly on the pitch.

Following concerns about both stars fitness, PSG have now confirmed that both players have suffered injuries, announcing the news on their official website.

The club revealed that Neymar has suffered a groin strain, whilst Mbappe has been diagnosed with a bruised right shoulder.

There is no indication of the expected recovery period for either injury, with PSG confirming that both players will undergo 48 hours of strict treatment for their respective injuries, before being examined once again.

PSG will be keen for the duo to return as soon as possible, but they may be unwilling to field Neymar and Mbappe during the upcoming clash with Toulouse on Saturday in fear of aggravating their injuries.

However, Liverpool will travel to the Parc des Princes on Wednesday 28 November, in what will likely be a crucial clash in the Champions League.

PSG currently sit third in Group C, just one point behind second-placed Liverpool. The Reds are also level on points with leaders Napoli, meaning victory for either side will likely be vital to ensure qualification to the knockout stages.

The Parisians will hope that Neymar and Mbappe - the most expensive partnership in world football - will be back to full fitness in time for Wednesday's match.

The likes of Angel Di Maria and former Stoke striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting will be lined up as potential replacements for Neymar and Mbappe, but PSG will certainly push to ensure their stars recover in time.