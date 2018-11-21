Pundit Dion Dublin Suggests How West Ham Can Prevent Marko Arnautovic Exit

By 90Min
November 21, 2018

Sky Sports pundit Dion Dublin has claimed that significant investment - somewhere between £50m and £100m - would transform West Ham into "a very good side" and help keep talisman forward Marko Arnautovic in claret and blue.

The talismanic Austrian forward has already scored five times for the Hammers in the Premier League this season, and is the club's top scorer.

However, there have been rumours that the 29-year-old former Stoke and Inter star could jump ship if one of the league's biggest clubs came calling.

Alex Broadway/GettyImages

Speaking on Sky Sports' 'The Debate' Dublin outlined what he felt West Ham needed to do in order to keep Arnautovic at the London Stadium, amid supposed interest from Man Utd among others.

“If he [Arnautovic] was to stay at West Ham and they were able to spend let’s say another £50million or £100million on two or three players, they’d have a very good side," Dublin said.

“I think that’s what [David] Sullivan and [David] Gold (need) to think. ‘How can we keep him, what can we do to keep him?’ If he wants to leave then it’s different. But I think if you can get two or three players of that quality, it will persuade him [to stay] and West Ham would have some side.”

Mark Robinson/GettyImages

Despite publicly steering away from talk about his future, reports in the Guardian have claimed that the Austrian is looking for a way out of the club in order to play Champions League football.

