Watford Confirm 5-Year Contract for Adalberto Peñaranda After Work Permit Approval

Watford have confirmed that Venezuelan starlet Adalberto Peñaranda has committed his long-term future to the club by signing a five-year contract extension, following receipt of his work permit.

Peñaranda originally joined the Hornets in 2016 from Granada and has spent time on loan at Udinese and Malaga. The 21-year-old is highly rated following an impressive showing at the U-20 World Cup in 2017 in which Peñaranda's Venezuela finished as runners up to England.

Gabriel Aponte/GettyImages

The Venezuelan also earned plaudits when he broke Lionel Messi's record of being the youngest non-Spanish player to score a La Liga brace back in the 2015/16 season.

In an official statement, Watford also confirmed that the youngster has now received all the relevant work permit paperwork and can therefore represent the club in competitive matches.

As an 'under-21' Watford did not need to register Peñaranda in their 25-man Premier League squad and, as a result of the paperwork confirmation, the Hornets' number 17 can take part in first team games with immediate effect.

😃 | @Adalbertopr7 has also received all the relevant work permit paperwork and is ready to play for #watfordfc!



Read more ⤵️https://t.co/DU07fWvaAF pic.twitter.com/ESnXSFuQFw — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) November 21, 2018

The Venezuelan can play as a centre forward or a winger, but Watford's 4-2-2-2 system this season has meant playing without wide operators, while he has the likes of Troy Deeney, Roberto Pereyra and Andre Gray to compete with in the central positions.

Regardless of his initial involvement, Watford boss Javi Gracia will be grateful for the added depth to his attacking options, with his first chance to play in Watford's home clash with Liverpool on Saturday 24 November.