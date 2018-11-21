West Ham Track Greek International Star Leonardo Koutris Ahead of January Transfer Window

West Ham are reportedly eyeing up a move Greek left back Leonardo Koutris this coming January, with the club's sporting director Mario Husillos spending the international break attending Greece’s UEFA Nations League victory over Finland last Thursday.

Manager Manuel Pellegrini seems to have identified the left-back position as a weak area within the team, with neither Arthur Masuaku nor Aaron Cresswell fully convincing the new boss.

The Telegraph reports that a January move for Koutris, whose reputation has been rising in recent months, may be on the cards.

ARIS MESSINIS/GettyImages

The 25-year-old plays his club football for Olympiacos, while his international appearance against Finland was his first for the senior Greece national side.

The promising defender is perhaps most famous for being for being dropped from a stretcher twice while playing for Ergotelis back in 2015. A clip of Koutris was eventually dumped on the side of the pitch and the video went viral almost as quickly as Ergotelis issued a formal complaint.

With both left back options currently struggling for consistent form at West Ham, a move for Koutris may be on the cards. However, the Telegraph's report notes that Masuaku’s agent remains insistent that his client is happy at the London Stadium.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Panos Galariotis, said: “He has a great manager like Pellegrini, he cannot be anything but happy. Players are learning a lot with him and from him, it's a great chance and he's playing regularly in a four-man defence.

“It’s true, I received many calls but Arthur is happy at West Ham and has been convinced by the arrival of Pellegrini, they will be doing a great season.”