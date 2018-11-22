Arsenal Have 'Secret Weapon' in Rumoured Pursuit of Barcelona Winger Ousmane Dembele

Arsenal could use the close relationship between star forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and struggling Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele to tempt the talented World Cup winner away from Camp Nou to the Emirates Stadium.

Dembele's future at Barcelona has been the subject of rife speculation this month, after suggestions that the club is concerned over a lack of professionalism and an alleged video game addiction, even reportedly going as far as issuing an ultimatum for the player to change his behaviour.

Arsenal have been tipped to pounce should the 21-year-old be pushed towards the door in Catalonia, and the Daily Mirror claims the Gunners will use Aubameyang to help them do so.

Aubameyang, who has scored 19 goals since moving to north London in January, is a former teammate of Dembele from their Borussia Dortmund days. The French-speaking pair became friends and that has been identified as key if Arsenal are genuinely interested in an approach.

Additionally, the Mirror points out that the Gunners' head of football Raul Sanllehi was a former Barcelona official, as another factor that could help 'grease the wheels', so to speak.

Earlier this week, Luis Suarez issued a stern warning to Dembele about viewing professional football as a privilege and taking his career more seriously.

"Being a footballer is a privilege," Suarez asserted. "I think he should concentrate mainly on football, and be inspired by the examples of professionalism in the Barça dressing room."

Liverpool also continue to be speculatively linked with Dembele, although it has been recently reported that the Reds actually have 'no interest' in the player.