Barcelona Forced to Give Borussia Dortmund Huge Payout if They Sell Ousmane Dembele

La Liga giants Barcelona will be forced to pay Borussia Dortmund an additional £26m if they decide to cash in on their out-of-favour winger Ousmane Dembélé.

The France international swapped Signal Iduna Park for the Camp Nou last year in a £96m transfer, with a further £35m in potential add-ons.

Barcelona have already paid £9m of the add-ons for Dembélé, but German outlet Die Welt (via the Mirror) claim that they will be made to pay the remaining £26m if the 21-year-old is sold in the near future.

Dembélé has a contract in Catalonia until 2022, so any sale would see Barcelona increase their already high asking price to accommodate whatever they still have left to pay Borussia Dortmund.

Barça's reasoning behind considering letting one of their most expensive ever signings - second only to Philippe Coutinho - leave is largely down to the player's attitude, something which often landed himself in hot water with Dortmund's hierarchy too.

We are all products of our own environments. Our environments shape our character, our personality, our habits, our identity.



The environment that Ousmane Dembélé grew up in and the environment that FC Barcelona seeks to engulf its youngsters with could not be more different. — Breaking The Lines (@BTLvid) November 14, 2018

There have also been claims that, as well as problems with punctuality and even rumours of a possible video game addiction, Dembélé still hasn't integrated himself into the squad and has so far failed to fall into any specific friendship group at the club, despite Barcelona's high number of French players.

If Barcelona do decide to sell then they will not be short of suitors, although many clubs across Europe will be put off by Dembélé's expected asking price which will likely break the £100m barrier once again.

There are many young talented players out there who show the right attitude even when they make all the headlines (Pulisic and Sancho prime examples). I have zero sympathy for Dembele because he‘s shown a bad attitude wherever he played and lacks professionalism and respect. — Sandra Goldschmidt (@SanBorussia) November 18, 2018

Both Arsenal and Liverpool have been heavily linked with a move for the World Cup-winning forward, but Jürgen Klopp's side could have the inside track due to his personal relationship with Dembélé.

The youngster was renting a property from Klopp during his time at Borussia Dortmund, although things didn't end on good terms when Dembélé moved to Barcelona as he left the property trashed while he was forcing through the transfer.

Arsenal do, however, have a fighting chance when it comes to convincing Dembélé of a move thanks to their contingent of his former teammates, most notably including Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.