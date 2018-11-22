Besiktas Director Meets West Ham Star in London to Discuss Transfer Following Offer

November 22, 2018

A member of the Besiktas board, Umut Guner, has reportedly travelled to London to meet with West Ham forward Javier Hernandez to hold talks over a possible move to the Turkish side.

The Super Lig club are reported to have also tabled an offer in the summer for the 30-year-old who has fallen out of favour at the London Stadium under Manuel Pellegrini.

The ex-Manchester United striker has struggled so far this season and has only made two starts for the Hammers this term as Pellegrini prefers Marko Aunotovic and Lucas Pérez in the attacking line.

According to Fotomac, Guner travelled to London to hold transfer talks after an offer was tabled for the Mexican earlier in the week.

The meeting between Guner and Hernandez was reported as positive and now Besiktas are ready to talk with West Ham officials regarding a potential move.

Hernandez moved to West Ham in 2017 from Bayer Leverkusen under former manager Slaven Bilic for a fee around £16m.

The centre forward was much more prominent in the Hammers' starting 11 under the Croatian's management and featured 28 times last term, scoring eight goals.


However, Besiktas have been made aware of the Mexican's desire for more first team football and reportedly want to loan the Mexico international for the second half of the season and have offered €1m to get the deal done.

