Brighton vs Leicester Preview: How to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Brighton face Leicester City on Saturday at the Amex Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday with both sides looking to get back to winning ways.

Chris Hughton's Albion are currently 12th in the table and are looking to make it three wins in a row at home when they play at the weekend.





Following two consecutive away defeats to Everton and Cardiff, Brighton will be happy to be playing at a stadium where they have picked up ten of their 14 points this season.

After a disappointing draw at home against Burnley, Claude Puel's Foxes will be looking to bounce back against the Seagulls. A victory could see Leicester move within touching distance of the European qualification places as they could climb as high as sixth position.





With the Christmas fixtures on the horizon, Brighton and Leicester both know the importance of picking up points in what is usually a crucial stage of the season.

How to Watch





When Is Kick Off? Saturday 24th November What Time Is Kick Off? 15:00 (BST) Where Is It Being Played? Amex Stadium TV Channel/Live Stream? Gillette Soccer Saturday/

BT Sport Score

Referee? Chris Kavanagh

Team News

Brighton will be without midfielder Dale Stephens as he serves the first of his three-game suspension after being sent off in their defeat to Cardiff.





Record signing Alireza Jahanbakhsh has been ruled out of the game due to injury but midfielders Pascal Gross and Davy Propper could both make their long-awaited returns to the squad on Saturday.

Claude Puel will be missing a host of players for his team's trip to the south coast as Leicester injury list continues to grow.





Defender Harry Maguire is out and winger Rachid Ghezzal is a major doubt while a decision on striker Jamie Vardy's fitness will be made on the morning of the game. Playmaker James Maddison should regain his starting position.

Predicted Lineups

Brighton

Ryan; Montoya, Dunk, Duffy, Bong; Knockaert, Propper, Kayal, Izquierdo; Gross; Murray.

Leicester

Schmeichel; Pereira, Evans, Morgan, Chilwell; Ndidi, Mendy; Albrighton, Maddison, Gray; Iheanacho



Head to Head Record

Leicester and Brighton have only met twice in the Premier League with the Foxes winning both occasions 2-0 last season.





The last time Brighton were victorious over Leicester at the Amex was in 2013 with Ashley Barnes, who now plays for Burnley, scoring twice for the Seagulls.

In the overall head to head stakes, both teams are tied with 13 wins each with five games ending in draws.

Recent Form

Chris Hughton's Brighton have had a mixed set of results in recent times, winning three and losing two of their last five Premier League games.

The Seagulls have scored in all of their home games this season and will be confident of extending that record on Saturday.

Leicester's form has been similar to Brighton's as they have been inconsistent in recent times, winning two, drawing one and losing two of their last five games.





The Foxes have a fine record of scoring in all six of their away games this season, a record that their opponents will be wary of.





Here's how each team has performed in their last five matches:





Brighton Leicester City Cardiff City 2-1 Brighton (10/11)

Leicester City 0-0 Burnley (10/11)

Everton 3-1 Brighton (3/11)

Cardiff City 0-1 Leicester (3/11)

Brighton 1-0 Wolves (27/10)

Leicester 1-1 West Ham (27/10)

Newcastle 0-1 Brighton (20/10)

Arsenal 3-1 Leicester (22/10)

Brighton 1-0 West Ham (05/10)

Leicester 1-2 Everton (06/10)



Prediction

With both sides sitting in mid-table, a win for either team could help kick-start their seasons. Goals should be the order of the day, especially when you consider that Leicester haven't failed to hit the target in any of their away matches this season.





Despite Brighton coming off the back of two poor away displays, Chris Hughton side always play better at home and will consider themselves favourites against a Foxes team potentially without the likes of Vardy, Maddison and Maguire.

Having won their last two at the Amex, Brighton will be too strong for a Leicester side struggling with consistency.





Prediction: Brighton 2-1 Leicester City

