Jack Wilshere Claims Ross Barkley Is the 'Perfect Example' as West Ham Star Bids to Regain Top Form

West Ham midfielder Jack Wilshere believes that rejuvenated Chelsea star Ross Barkley is a great example of how he can regain his top form.

Wilshere joined the Hammers on a free transfer in the summer, but has seen the majority of his debut season in east London plagued by injury.

Barkley on the other hand has undergone a career resurgence with Chelsea this season, after quickly falling out of favour with Antonio Conte when he arrived in January. New boss Maurizio Sarri has shown faith in the former Everton man however, with Barkley featuring in 11 Premier League games this season, scoring three goals and assisting three in the process.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

His form for Chelsea has also seen him regain his England place after being omitted from the World Cup squad, where he's been a key part of Gareth Southgate's midfield.

Wilshere has suggested in an interview with The Sun that the form of his good friend Barkley proves that he still has a chance of getting back to the top of his game.





“It all comes down to having trust in your own ability. People can say what they want," Wilshere said. "Ross is the perfect example. I’m so happy for him. He’s a good friend of mine and we were together at the World Cup in Brazil."

“He has always been a great player and sometimes it takes time for players to find their feet. Obviously, he moved clubs and you can also pick up a few injuries. But then it all comes down to him, his inner belief and, at the end of the day, his football ability has done the talking."

Wilshere's entire career has been plagued by injuries, causing him to miss whole seasons for Arsenal and tournaments with England. After his latest setback with West Ham - another ankle injury - the 26-year-old is closing in on a return to fitness.

“I am taking it day by day. There was a setback, though that is something that happens after surgery. “I have started running so hopefully in the next couple of weeks . . .(he'll be back)"

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

“I’ve had much worse injuries, when I have missed months, and I knew at some point in my career I would have to have this done. It was the removal of a screw that has been there for years. So it was pretty easy to get my head around.”

Wilshere will be back to training after the international break, and will be hoping to contribute to his sides upturn in form in the coming weeks.