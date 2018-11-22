Juventus vs SPAL Preview: How to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Juventus host SPAL at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday hoping to open up a nine-point lead at the top of Serie A.

Massimiliano Allegri's side are unbeaten in the league, dropping just two points in the campaign thus far.

Meanwhile SPAL sit 15th in the table and a shock win against the Bianconeri could potentially see them move up to 12th before Sunday's fixtures.

90min's preview for Saturday's encounter below.

How to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 24 November What Time Is Kick Off? 17:00 (BST) Where Is it Played? Allianz Stadium TV Channel/Live Stream? Eleven Sports 2 Referee? TBC

Team News





Miralem Pjanić is a doubt for La Vecchia Signora. The Bosnian left camp on international duty for Turin to have scans after a muscular injury, but should be fit enough to feature against SPAL.

Sami Khedira's involvement is another concern. The German returned to league action in the Bianconeri's away win against Milan, but is still struggling with an ankle injury, which he sustained in training.

His compatriot Emre Can is also expected to miss the match, as a result of nursing a thyroid nodule. The former Liverpool midfielder underwent surgery in his native Germany to remove the nodule in the latter stages of last month and has returned to training although it is unknown when he will return.

Meanwhile Giorgio Chiellini, who made his 100th appearance for his country against Portugal, could make his 483rd appearance for the Bianconeri if he plays against the Biancazzurri. The feat would mean he would break Roberto Bettega’s appearance record for the club and move to fifth in Juve's all-time standings.

Gli Spallini should have Thiago Cionek and Simone Missiroli for the tough encounter. The former was in action for Poland during the international break, while the latter was suffering with influenza and missed Tuesday's training session.

Mohamed Fares is a doubt for the match, following a strain to his right adductor. However, Johan Djourou could be involved against Juventus despite suffering from the flu earlier in the week.

Predicted Lineups

Juventus Szczęsny; Cancelo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Bentancur, Pjanić, Matuidi; Dybala, Mandžukić, Ronaldo. SPAL Gomis; Cionek, Vicari, Felipe; Lazzari, Schiattarella, Valdifiori, Missiroli, Costa; Antenucci, Petagna

Head to Head Record

There have been just two previous meetings between the two sides, with Juventus unbeaten overall. Allegri's men won 4-1 in the first meeting at the Allianz Stadium back in October of last year.

Federico Bernardeschi, Paulo Dybala, Gonzalo Higuaín and Juan Cuadrado netted on that occasion for Juve, with Alberto Paloschi's 34th-minute strike for the visitors preventing a clean sheet for Juventus.

The other meeting was the last encounter between both sides, a goalless draw which took place in March at SPAL.

Recent Form

Juventus are unbeaten in the league but lost in their match against Manchester United in the Champions League, which ended a run of 18 matches undefeated in all competitions since their defeat to Napoli last season.

SPAL are winless in their last three matches. Their last victory came against Roma, in what was a surprise 2-0 win in an encounter where they were reduced to ten men.

They had lost two matches since the triumph over the Giallorossi before a 2-2 draw in their last fixture against Cagliari, a match where they squandered a 2-0 lead.

Here's how each team has performed in their last five fixtures:

Juventus SPAL Milan 0-2 Juventus (11/11) SPAL 2-2 Cagliari (10/11) Juventus 1-2 Manchester United (7/11) Lazio 4-1 SPAL (4/11) Juventus 3-1 Cagliari (3/11) SPAL 0-3 Frosinone (28/10) Empoli 1-2 Juventus (27/10)

Roma 0-2 SPAL (20/10) Manchester United 0-1 Juventus (23/10)

SPAL 1-2 Inter (7/10)

Prediction

Juventus will want to ensure they kill the game off as soon as possible in order to rest some of their big stars ahead of their crucial Champions League encounter against Valencia on Tuesday.

Cristiano Ronaldo wasn't involved for Portugal on international duty, but has been in form for the Bianconeri with eight goals and six assists in 12 league appearances. He's scored in his last two and could add to his tally against a SPAL side who have conceded ten goals in six matches on the road this campaign.

SPAL have scored on their travels in their last three matches and found the net last time out in the Allianz Stadium. It will be a much more challenging spectacle this time round with Leonardo Bonucci in the Juve defence.

The Biancazzurri were beaten the last time they were in Turin, losing 1-0 to Torino in September, and they will likely squander more goals against a superior Juve side.

Prediction: Juventus 3 SPAL 0