Liverpool Boosted in Christian Pulisic Chase as Comments About 'Great Guy' Jurgen Klopp Resurface

Borussia Dortmund winger Christian Pulisic has given Liverpool fans reason to get excited that the Reds will win the race for his signature in the coming months after comments praising 'great guy' Jurgen Klopp during the summer have suddenly resurfaced.

Heavily linked with Liverpool in the past couple of years, Pulisic has been widely tipped to leave Dortmund at the end of the season. Chelsea are also rumoured to be in the hunt, but his existing, albeit brief, relationship with Klopp could potentially push the player to Anfield.

"[Klopp] was there when I first moved to [Dortmund]. I personally didn't get to know him too well but I've heard stories from some of my team-mates who did and they loved playing for him," the 20-year-old told GOAL.

"I was obviously playing with the youth teams at Dortmund, but he was the one who gave me my first professional training session, just to give me a taste of it.

"He always accepted me and he was very kind to me, so I will always be thankful for that. I know he's a great guy, and it's nice to see him doing so well for Liverpool."

Pulisic was just 16 when Klopp left Dortmund at the end of the 2014/15 season, but he'd already earned a reputation as a top talent and made his first team debut halfway through the following campaign. He has been a regular virtually ever since.

Liverpool sold Philippe Coutinho last January and failed in a summer approach for Nabil Fekir, suggesting there is still need for a creative midfield/forward type player at Anfield.

The Reds haven't found the net quite as freely as many might have expected so far this season. They have scored 23 times in 12 Premier League games, an average of less than two goals per game, and have been outgunned by Manchester City (36), Chelsea (27) and Arsenal (26).