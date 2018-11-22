Liverpool Star Reveals Return to Former Club Is 'Always an Option' Despite Signing This Summer

Xherdan Shaqiri has said he is open to a return to Basel one day, saying it would represent a special moment for him and his family.

Basel gave Shaqiri his first team breakthrough in 2009 and he went on to play for Bayern Munich, Inter and Stoke before landing at Liverpool in the summer.

And he explained that returning to Basel in his home country of Switzerland is something he considers to be very much on the agenda down the line.

He told Blick: "Coming back to Basel is always an option. For my parents, it would be special if I came back. Maybe I'll play with other returnees."





Since signing in the summer, Shaqiri has only started five matches for the Reds, and many have speculated as a result that he may be set for a premature departure from Liverpool.

Shaqiri, however, harbours no such concerns, explaining: ”I think in the end it is the coach’s decision who is playing and against who.

"In the end, if he decides to play you from the beginning, nice and good, but also if you are on the bench, try and come in and make an impact, it’s also good.

"In the end, only 11 players can play and we have a big squad and a good squad. Everybody has to accept the decisions of the coach and until now it’s going very good and we are in a good way.

"I changed teams and there are different mentalities and different visions, different goals. I have to adapt to the team and the most important thing is to enjoy the football here."