Marco Asensio Responds to Eden Hazard Rumours & Opens Up About Pressures of Playing for Real Madrid

Marco Asensio has opened up about his time at Real Madrid thus far, the pressures that exist and how he feels he has fared this season, as well as responding to the long-standing saga of his club's move for Eden Hazard.

Asensio had picked up some flak for comments he made earlier this season about the lack of responsibility he felt to change things around following their tough start, insisting it was up to the more senior players.



He has since sought to clarify these statements, claiming they were misunderstood. Speaking to Marca, in a wide-ranging discussion, the forward also assessed his exploits so far in the 2018/19 season by saying: "There have been some very good moments and some not so good, both personally and as a team.

"But that's what a season is about. It's long and there are always good and bad times. I'm sure now all the best moments will come."

Asensio was also probed on whether he felt Julen Lopetegui's insistence on playing him on the left rather than his favoured right side had impacted his low output, to which he conceded: "Maybe. The dynamic of the team also plays a part, but when we return to our best form and keep winning I'm sure better figures will arrive."

Asked if he felt the great expectations of him held by the fans and club put extra pressure on his shoulders, he replied: "It depends on the expectations. We will see, I can't score three goals in the top corner every game, that's obvious.

"There are expectations and I have the desire to become that important player for Real Madrid. I want to continue to be successful at Real Madrid."

The Spanish giants have been continuously linked with Chelsea's star man Eden Hazard over the last few years. As a fellow attacking player, Asensio was questioned whether his arrival would provide motivation or disappointment.

However, he coyly responded: "It's speculation. We will see if anyone comes, but right now it's just speculation."