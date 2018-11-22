Mauricio Pochettino Defends Dele Alli Over Tottenham Star's London Hotel Video

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has backed Dele Alli after a video surfaced of the England star and Ross Barkley at the five-star May Fair hotel in London.





The video, covertly filmed, shows the two England stars engaged in conversation with staff at the hotel, although it is unclear what is actually said as the cameraman speaks over the conversation.

Ahead of Tottenham's clash with Chelsea on Saturday, Pochettino defended his player, insisting there is "no problem" with the video.

“I saw the video," said Pochettino. "Nothing wrong, and we create a problem where there’s not a problem.

"I defend the players in that situation. Today, [to film that], that is completely unfair," added the Spurs boss, as reported by the Mirror.

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/GettyImages

Alli's representatives have also dismissed the accusations levelled at the former MK Dons star from the man who filmed the 36-second clip, who claimed Alli was demanding an upgrade.

A statement from Alli's representatives read: "He was not staying at the hotel, so clearly could not have been demanding an upgrade."

Since the video has emerged, the pair have been widely defended with many insisting the clip had little substance to back up the claims.

Alli has one goal in seven Premier League appearances so far in a season disrupted by injury and also captained Tottenham during their Carabao Cup victory over Watford back in September.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Alli and his Spurs teammates take on Chelsea at Wembley Stadium in a 5.30pm kick-off on Saturday, knowing a win will lift them above their London rivals.