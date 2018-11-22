Newcastle's Teenage Striker Attracting Interest Ahead of Potential Loan Move in January

By 90Min
November 22, 2018

Newcastle youngster Elias Sorensen has been linked with a move to National League side Hartlepool United, with the Magpies keen to negotiate a loan deal in January. 

The 19-year-old striker has featured predominantly for Newcastle's U-23 side and has fired in ten goals in ten games in the Premier League 2.

It has been suggested by the Shields Gazette that Sorensen is being lined up for a loan move away from Tyneside as they look to provide the forward with first-team opportunities.

Hartlepool, currently in the fifth tier, are believed to be the latest side showing interest in the Danish forward with manager Matthew Bates keen on adding further reinforcements in January.

With the club struggling in recent weeks, Bates, along with director of football Craig Hignett, are said to be 'monitoring' the market for new players and believe Sorensen would be a valuable addition to the squad. 

After an impressive start to the season for the U-23 side, Sorensen was called up to first-team training by Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez and is considered to be a bright prospect for the future.

The striker joined in 2016 from HB Koge in Denmark, and has been in prolific form for Newcastle's youth sides. Added to his ten strikes in Premier League 2, the Dane has also fired in three goals in the EFL Trophy against Notts County, Doncaster Rovers and Grimsby Town respectively. 

