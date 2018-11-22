Newcastle's Teenage Striker Attracting Interest Ahead of Potential Loan Move in January

Newcastle youngster Elias Sorensen has been linked with a move to National League side Hartlepool United, with the Magpies keen to negotiate a loan deal in January.

The 19-year-old striker has featured predominantly for Newcastle's U-23 side and has fired in ten goals in ten games in the Premier League 2.

Youth coach Ben Dawson: “We all know how tough it is to be a number 9 at this club. You have to be scoring goals and pressing from the front and doing all of that. But he's going about it the right way.” #nufc https://t.co/2FNx4o9c9c — Elias Sorensen (@EliasSorensen51) November 14, 2018

It has been suggested by the Shields Gazette that Sorensen is being lined up for a loan move away from Tyneside as they look to provide the forward with first-team opportunities.

Hartlepool, currently in the fifth tier, are believed to be the latest side showing interest in the Danish forward with manager Matthew Bates keen on adding further reinforcements in January.

Elias Sorensen celebrated his nomination for October's #PL2 Player of the Month award with 2 goals on Friday



Full story ➡️ https://t.co/x0TOH28W5g @NUFC pic.twitter.com/pqCo1Cgc30 — PL Youth (@PLYouth) November 3, 2018

With the club struggling in recent weeks, Bates, along with director of football Craig Hignett, are said to be 'monitoring' the market for new players and believe Sorensen would be a valuable addition to the squad.

After an impressive start to the season for the U-23 side, Sorensen was called up to first-team training by Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez and is considered to be a bright prospect for the future.

On fire #nufc youngster Elias Sorensen trained with the first-team today ahead of this weekend’s game v Bournemouth. #nufc ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/SDkA6DMELm — NUFC 360 (@NUFC360) November 8, 2018