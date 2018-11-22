Out of Favour Star James Rodriguez Asks to Rejoin Real Madrid Despite Agreement With Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich loanee James Rodríguez has asked to leave the German outfit in an attempt to revive his career at parent club Real Madrid, according to reports.

The 27-year-old only moved to Bavaria in 2017, initially joining Bayern Munich on a two-year loan move which cost roughly £12m. Included in that deal was the option for the Bundesliga champions to sign James permanently for an additional £37m.

James was the Player of the Season in the Bundesliga last year, scoring seven goals and claiming 11 assists in just 23 appearances, helping Bayern Munich lift yet another league title and the DFB Cup final.

However, James is no longer enjoying life in Germany and wants to return to his parent club. AS claim that the midfielder has already made his feeling known to the Bayern Munich hierarchy, but that ultimately it is the German side who will have the final say.

It had been widely speculated that making James' loan move permanent was simply a matter of when it would happen, and Bayern Munich can still make the playmaker their club-record signing if they want to.

However, the former AS Monaco and FC Porto has fallen out of favour at the Allianz Arena, playing for the full 90 minutes just once under new manager Niko Kovač which came during a crushing defeat to Borussia Mönchengladbach earlier this year.

It is very likely that Bayern Munich will activate their option to buy James before selling him on straight away as an easy way to make a quick buck.

It is claimed that Manchester United, Milan, Juventus and Barcelona have all registered interest in the Colombia international. However, James has his heart set on returning to the Santiago Bernabéu.