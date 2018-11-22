Premier League Fantasy Football: Who's Hot & Who's Not in Gameweek 13

With the Nations League group stages now confined to the history books, it's time to refocus our attention to Premier League football this weekend - and crucially, to our beloved fantasy teams.

All 20 teams will be action over the course of the weekend, with a barnstorming London derby headlining the weekend's action as Tottenham entertain unbeaten Chelsea at Wembley Stadium in Saturday's late kick off. Elsewhere, leaders Manchester City travel to an ever improving West Ham, Liverpool pay Watford a visit at Vicarage Road and Unai Emery's Arsenal, unbeaten in 16 games in all competitions, put their impressive record on the line with a trip to Brighton.

A hectic festive period is on the horizon, meaning form and fitness will factor into our fantasy selections more than ever. With chopping and changing on the cards, here's your definitive guide to who's hot - and, you guessed it, who's not.

Goalkeepers





Who's Hot





Ederson - The Manchester City goalkeeper clambers back into the hot category for several reasons. One, his side are top of the table and look unbeatable. Two, they have only conceded five goals all season. And three, Pep Guardiola's City love playing away at West Ham. Over 26% of players have the Brazilian in their team - do the same.

Rui Patricio - If Ederson doesn't tickle your fancy because of price, their are always good, cheap alternatives to consider. One such option is Wolves and Portugal number one Patricio. A home game against Huddersfield this weekend presents an excellent clean sheet opportunity, with over 8,000 players already adding the former Sporting CP stopper to their ranks. A shrewd, long-term investment.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Who's Not





Neil Etheridge - After back-to-back penalty saves earlier on in the season, Cardiff's number one suddenly found his name on the lips of every fantasy player in the land. Unfortunately for Etheridge, he hasn't kept a clean sheet in his last nine games - forcing a number of players to confine the Filipino keeper to their bench, or worse still axe him. For your team's sake, probably best to do the latter.

Defenders





Who's Hot





Lewis Dunk - It's been a wonderful couple of weeks for the Brighton defender, with Dunk earning his first international cap for England off the back of scoring in consecutive Premier League games. Those goals haven't helped the Seagulls pick up any points, but that hasn't stopped fantasy players from backing him. Over 60,000 players have transferred him in for the forthcoming week - can he make it three in a row against Arsenal?





Virgil van Dijk - Like Manchester City, high flying Liverpool have only conceded five goals so far this season. One key component of their sturdy defence has been the consistent form shown by Van Dijk. The Dutchman oozes class and confidence, raising the level of play from those around him. Over 16% of fantasy players have him in their squad, and we suggest you do the same.

Srdjan Stevanovic/GettyImages

Who's Not





Kieran Trippier - Absent from England's international victories over USA and Croatia, it's not hard to see why Trippier makes the list of who's not. The pacy full-back is reportedly aiming to return to training before the end of the month, so he's not worth taking a chance on - and over 180,000 players seemingly agree after transferring him out.

Midfielders





Who's Hot





David Silva - You'll be hard pressed to find a more consistent performer at the highest level than Manchester City's legendary midfielder. Silva may be 32 now, but his effortless gliding around the pitch and neat, intricate passing ability continues to dazzle week after week. The Spaniard is in red hot form right now, and after two goals in his last two outings is up to four for the season. At just £8.6m, he's a steal.

Felipe Anderson - Things are steadily starting to improve down at the London Stadium, and much of West Ham's good play of late has stemmed from Anderson's ever increasing influence. The Brazilian winger has three goals in his last two outings, and although he faces Manchester City this weekend, he'll be brimming full of confidence. Costing just £6.9m, he's even better value than Silva - and equally as capable of lighting it up.

Ben Early/GettyImages

Who's Not





Roberto Pereyra - Somewhat surprisingly, Watford hotshot Pereyra seems to have fallen out of favour with a whole host of fantasy players. The Liverpool effect may have something to do with that, and with Manchester City coming up soon, it may not be the easiest couple of weeks for the Hornets. Perhaps it's a wise idea to join the 60,000 players who have already discarded him this week.

Forwards





Who's Hot





Raul Jimenez - Wolves' dream return to the Premier League continues to gather momentum, with a hard earned point at Arsenal last time out the very least that Nuno Espirito Santo's side deserved. One of their standout performers on the day was Jimenez, whose intense work rate and movement caused the Gunners problems all day long. Such was the impressive nature of his performance, that he is the most transferred in player of the week so far. Over 150,000 and counting - so don't miss out.

Salomon Rondon - There's been somewhat of a resurgence on Tyneside recently, with two wins and a draw in Newcastle's last three games having finally got the points wheel in motion. Venezuelan striker Rondon netted his first couple of league goals for the club last time out, and his general play has been steadily improving. He's only in 0.9% of squads at the moment, but has over 25,000 fantasy bosses backing his corner this weekend. A real bargain option when you take a look at Newcastle's next few fixtures.

Sam Bagnall - AMA/GettyImages

Who's Not





Alexandre Lacazette - Were the Arsenal forward fully fit, you'd think that Lacazette would be a shoo-in pick for the Gunners. But with the Frenchman overcoming a slight groin niggle, manager Unai Emery may opt against risking the clinical finisher against Brighton - given the fixture congestion that lies ahead at this time of year. Fantasy players up and down the land would appear to agree, with over 65,000 players having dropped the £9.7m rated forward. Probably wise to do the same and re-invest elsewhere.