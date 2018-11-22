Sadio Mane Agrees New Liverpool Contract Keeping Him at Anfield Until 2023

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has officially agreed terms on a new long term with the Merseyside club, which is expected to keep him at Anfield until 2023.

The exact length of the contract will be disclosed when Mane officially puts pen to paper but a verbal agreement has been reached and the formalities will be completed in due course.

Liverpool announced the news in a statement on their official website on Thursday evening, with Mane quoted as saying that it was an easy decision to commit his future to the Reds.

"I am very happy, very happy to extend my time at Liverpool," Mane said. "It is a great day for me and now I am looking forward to everything – to helping the team, to helping the club achieve our dreams and, especially, to win trophies."





According to BBC Sport, the deal is believed to run until 2023 after talks between the player and the club were opened at the end of last season.

Mane added"I’ve always said, when I knew I had a chance to come here I didn’t have to think twice. The right club in the right moment and with the right coach as well. I came here and was very happy.

"For me, I have made the best decision in my career."

This agreement means that Liverpool's front three have all committed their peak years to the club. Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino both penned five-year deals over the summer as Liverpool's owners laid solid foundations for Jurgen Klopp to build on.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Mane joined Liverpool from Southampton in 2016 and was named the club's player of the season for 2016/17 after an outstanding debut season.

He, Salah and Firmino scored 91 goals between them in all competitions last season as Liverpool reached the Champions League final. Mane scored in Kiev but Liverpool lost 3-1 to Real Madrid.

Liverpool are second in the Premier League after an unbeaten start to the domestic league campaign.