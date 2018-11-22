Tottenham vs Chelsea Preview: How to Watch, Kick Off Time, Recent Form, Team News & More

Tottenham welcome Chelsea to Wembley in the most highly anticipated fixture of the Premier League weekend on Saturday in what could prove to be a six-pointer in the race for Champions League football.
Despite winning their last meeting at Stamford Bridge last season, Spurs' worst win ratio against any team in England is against the Blues, with the Lilywhites winning less than 18% of their meetings with Chelsea, dating all the way back to 1964/65.
Here's everything you need to know ahead of Tottenham vs Chelsea.
How To Watch
|When Is Kick Off?
|Saturday, November 24
|What Time Is Kick Off?
|17:30 (BST)
|Where Is it Played?
|Wembley Stadium
|TV Channel
|BT Sport
|Referee?
|Martin Atkinson
Mousa Dembélé will still be missing for the hosts this weekend, though Jan Vertonghen and Danny Rose could make their long-awaited return with an appearance on the substitutes bench for Mauricio Pochettino's side.
Getting set for Chelsea #COYS pic.twitter.com/ZQLGECYAKK— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 22, 2018
For Chelsea, midfielder Mateo Kovačić is the only serious doubt ahead of their short trip across London, although Ethan Ampadu will also be unavailable.
Predicted Lineups
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Lloris, Trippier, Alderweireld, Sánchez, Davies, Dier, Wanyama, Alli, Lucas, Eriksen, Kane.
|Chelsea
|Kepa, Azpilicueta, Luiz, Rüdiger, Alonso, Kanté, Jorginho, Barkley, Pedro, Hazard, Morata.
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Chelsea
|Crystal Palace 0-1 Tottenham (10/11)
|Chelsea 0-0 Everton (11/11)
|Tottenham 2-1 PSV Eindhoven (06/11)
|BATE Borisov 0-1 Chelsea (08/11)
|Wolves 2-3 Tottenham (03/11)
|Chelsea 3-1 Crystal Palace (04/11)
|West Ham 1-3 Tottenham (31/10)
|Chelsea 3-2 Derby County (31/10)
|Tottenham 0-1 Man City (29/10)
|Burnley 0-4 Chelsea (28/10)
When you hear @premierleague is back on saturday with a London derby 🤤🙌🏽😄 @ChelseaFC #totche #wembley pic.twitter.com/fgqJsl7xjN— Marcos Alonso (@marcosalonso03) November 21, 2018
It will undoubtedly be a close encounter and fans won't want to miss this heavyweight clash, but Chelsea should have just enough to get over the line, especially as Spurs will have one eye on their must-win Champions League group stage match against Inter.
Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Chelsea