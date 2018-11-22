Unai Emery Reveals Why Lucas Torreira Had to Wait for Regular Starting Spot at Arsenal

Unai Emery has revealed that summer signing Lucas Torreira did not go straight into the first team because 'it is important to respect hierarchies'.

Many fans thought that the £22m summer signing from Sampdoria was certain to start for the Gunners in central midfield following the departure of Jack Wilshere.

However, Torreira was made to wait patiently by Emery as the manager believes in 'respecting' the players already at the club and giving them a fair chance to prove themselves.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Emery was speaking to Marca as quoted by the Mirror when asked why Torreira did not start earlier on during the season.

He said: "Because you have to respect hierarchies. If [Bernd] Leno comes as a signing, but [Petr] Cech is doing well, we have to respect him. Petr was first. And the same happened with [Matteo] Guendouzi and Torreira, who arrived later.

"I kept the first one, which I love, although now I do not play, and yes Lucas."

Bernd Leno was in the same situation as Torreira, bought as an expected £22m replacement for Petr Cech, but found himself on the bench waiting patiently for Cech to slip up or miss out through injury, and the German was able to take his chance when the latter did happen.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Since Torreira has made his breakthrough in an Arsenal shirt he hasn't looked back, putting in commanding performances and becoming a fan favourite for his tough tackling and commitment.