Arsenal Face Competition From Chelsea in Pursuit of Potential Aaron Ramsey Replacement

Arsenal could face competition from Premier League rivals Chelsea in the race for rumoured target Houssem Aouar, a player who has been making waves since breaking into the Lyon first team and who has also been linked with Barcelona.

France Under-21 international Aouar only made his senior debut in February 2017 but is already considered one of the top emerging talents in Europe after a strong first full season in 2017/18 and an outstanding start to the current campaign.

TF-Images/GettyImages

According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal scouts have had their eye on the youngster, a 'number 8' or 'number 10', for some time and is even considered as someone who could replace Aaron Ramsey when the Welshman is released as a free agent at the end of his contract in the summer.

But the Gunners are seemingly not alone in their alleged interest as Chelsea look to strengthen in attacking areas ahead of uncertain times. Eden Hazard could yet leave the club for Real Madrid, while both Willian and Pedro are now the wrong side of 30.

Chelsea are also thought to be very interested in signing Borussia Dortmund winger Christian Pulisic, while Arsenal have been heavily linked with Lille attacking star Nicolas Pepe.

Aouar has played both centrally and from the left of Lyon's midfield so far this season. He has featured in all 13 Ligue 1 games the club has played, starting 11 of them. He has also scored five goals during that time, while he has three assists from four Champions League games.

Having only just signed a contract extension in July, Aouar's current Lyon deal runs until 2023 - so it far from certain that he can be tempted to leave, or whether the Ligue 1 side would even entertain a potential sale.