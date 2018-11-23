Arturo Vidal 'Desperate' to Play Against Atletico After Returning From International Duty Early

Arturo Vidal reportedly returned to Barcelona a day early from international duty, with a view to being considered for the crucial La Liga clash with Atletico Madrid on Saturday.

Vidal has largely been used as a sub for Barca so far since joining from Bayern in the summer, starting just twice in the league, but due to Ivan Rakitic's suspension, a spot has opened up in midfield for the top of the league showdown with Atletico.

David Aliaga/MB Media/GettyImages

According to Marca, Vidal is 'desperate' to play in the match, and to that end returned to Barcelona training a day ahead of schedule.

He wasn't due to return until Friday, but was reportedly in training on Thursday morning, just one day after scoring twice in Chile's 4-1 win over Honduras, to try and earn a place in Ernesto Valverde's side.

Marca also reports that Arthur, Luis Suarez, Ousmane Dembele and Rafinha all returned to training, and should be in contention.

Going into the clash at Wanda Metropolitano, just one point separates league leaders Barca and third-placed Atletico, with Sevilla sandwiched between the two sides, so it could end up having serious implications as to where the league title ends up come May.

No wins against Barcelona for Atletico in 1⃣6⃣ matches ❌ pic.twitter.com/GGJRp3a2S7 — SuperSport (@SuperSportTV) November 23, 2018

Sevilla, meanwhile, host Valladolid, and will be hoping to take advantage of at least one of their title rivals dropping points.