Camp Nou Legend Xavi Claims There Is 'Zero Chance' Neymar Will Return to Barcelona

Barcelona legend Xavi has claimed there is 'zero chance' of Neymar making a sensation return to Camp Nou from Paris Saint-Germain, despite increasing speculation over a possible deal for the Brazilian superstar to quit French football and head back to Catalonia.

Neymar became the most expensive player in history last year when PSG triggered the €222m buyout clause in his Barça contract. But rumour has it the player isn't happy, while Camp Nou official Pep Segura recently failed to rule out the possibility of a reunion.

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

Yet Xavi, who played with Neymar for two seasons between 2013 and 2015, is adamant that it will not happen after speaking on Spanish radio this week.

"I don't see it. I don't see it. I also think it didn't work out well, I don't see it in any way," the 38-year-old is quoted as saying by Goal.com.

"I read a lot of press because I'm up to date with everything football, but I see zero chances that Neymar can return to Barcelona."

Earlier this week it was claimed that Barça officials have already been in contact with the player's representatives as 'Operation Neymar' kicks off.

As part of that it has been alleged that the Catalans are insistent Neymar makes the next move after Segura opened the door. That apparently means acknowledging in public that he isn't happy at PSG and forcing his way out. Barça reportedly won't do a deal any other way.

Whether Neymar would be willing to take that enormously controversial step remains to be seen as it would certainly be a gamble on his part if no deal with Barça is subsequently agreed.