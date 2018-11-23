Chelsea Join Race For Man Utd Target Milan Skriniar as Maurizio Sarri Looks to Reshuffle Defence

Chelsea are reported to have turned their attentions to Inter centre-back and Manchester United target Milan Skriniar, as manager Maurizio Sarri looks to strengthen his options in defence.

Skriniar, 23, has missed just two games for Inter during their impressive start to the Serie A campaign, and has established himself as one of Europe's most promising defenders in the process.

Milan Skriniar: Has blocked more shots (14) than any other player in Serie A this season



For more player stats -- https://t.co/wqlGv4I22i pic.twitter.com/HC7uCVIVpL — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) November 22, 2018

And according to reports in The Sun, Blues boss Sarri is now keen to return to Italy for another signing by bringing the Slovakian international to Chelsea.

The report claims that the interest centres around Sarri's desire to refresh his defensive options, with Gary Cahill thought to be leaving in the near future and Andreas Christensen reportedly frustrated with his lack of game time.

David Luiz has enjoyed something of a revival under Sarri, but with the Brazilian approaching 32, Sarri is keen to add another long-term centre-back of first team quality.

The report also claims that Manchester United have a long-standing interest in Skriniar, as Jose Mourinho looks to finally add that defender he's been reported to have been chasing since the summer.

It's not expected that Skriniar would come cheap though, with a £70m price tag talked about in some quarters, but with rumours that he is unhappy with his contract situation at Inter, it's feasible that he could become available before too long.

TF-Images/GettyImages

If Chelsea were to sanction a move, it would represent the second time Sarri has raided Italy for a new signing since joining from Napoli in the summer, having already snapped up Jorginho from I Partenopei.