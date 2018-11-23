Former Arsenal Midfielder Paul Merson Reveals Bold Predictions Ahead of Trip To In-Form Bournemouth

Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson has revealed a pair of bold predictions for his former side's fixture against Bournemouth this weekend.

The Gunners travel to the Vitality Stadium to take on Eddie Howe's side, but will feel confident heading into the game having extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to 16 after drawing 1-1 with Wolves last time out.

Sebastian Frej/MB Media/GettyImages

However, their hosts will be no pushover. Bournemouth currently sit sixth in the table and victory for the home side would put them only a point behind the Gunners. Merson believes the unpredictable nature of Arsenal's performances in these kind of games means it could be a topsy-turvy affair, but ultimately he is backing Emery's side to come out on top.

“This is one of those games that make you look silly and I say that because if Bournemouth went and won this 2-0, you would not flinch," Merson told Sky Sports (via The Daily Star.

"And if Arsenal went and won it 5-0, you would not flinch either. It is a hard one, but I find it hard to look past Arsenal against teams of a lesser quality who open the game up and say, 'you have a shot, we have a shot.'

“Arsenal's downfall is when they do that against the better teams, they get beat. I think it will be high scoring, so I'm going for Arsenal to win 3-2, although I will give it to both managers, they will have a go and like to open the game up. But Arsenal just have that extra bit of quality."





The Gunners' resilience will be put to the test against a potent Bournemouth attack, led by Callum Wilson and Ryan Fraser, the latter of whom leads the league in assists, with six.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

If Arsenal were to win on Sunday, they would earn their fourth away victory this season, which would be as many as they managed in the entirety of the 2017/18 campaign.