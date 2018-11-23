Former England Manager Glenn Hoddle Home From Hospital After Suffering Cardiac Arrest in October

Former England manager turned BT Sport pundit Glenn Hoddle has been discharged from hospital, and is recovering at home after having a heart attack in October.

Hoddle, who managed England between 1996 and 1999, had the football world fearing for his health when it was confirmed he had been rushed to hospital at the end of last month, and worse still when it was revealed he had suffered a cardiac arrest.

We are very pleased to hear that Glenn Hoddle is back home and recovering well following surgery.



However, in some positive news, the BBC report that he is now at home recuperating, with a spokesman saying that Hoddle has 'responded well' to treatment as he left the care of hospital staff.

"Doctors have outlined that rest is paramount for Glenn now," the spokesman said. "With that in mind, his family ask politely that their privacy is respected and that Glenn is given time to recover fully.

"The care that Glenn received from St Bartholomew's Hospital was exemplary. His family would like to thank the hospital staff and the many people who have sent supportive messages."

In a 20-year playing career, Hoddle made 400+ appearances for Tottenham, before spells with AS Monaco and Swindon led him to Chelsea, initially as a player-manager.

Positive news this afternoon from Glenn Hoddle, who is now recuperating at home following a cardiac arrest in late October. Get well soon Glenn, and we look forward to welcoming you back to the Bridge! pic.twitter.com/ogp1E0HXHs — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) November 23, 2018

He soon after retired as a player, and took over as England boss in 1996, and took the team to the 1998 World Cup, losing on penalties to Argentina in the second round.

He would go on to manage Southampton, Spurs and Wolves, before retiring into punditry in 2006.