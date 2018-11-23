Former Premier League Star Reveals How Mohamed Salah 'Amazed' Teammates During AS Roma Tenure

Mohamed Salah's ex-Roma teammate Gervinho has said that the Egyptian exceptional work-rate is the key to his success at Liverpool.

After a slow start to the 2018/19 Premier League campaign, Salah has re-discovered his golden touch of late, netting eight goals so far this term. Salah was teammates with former Arsenal winger Gervinho at Roma for a short period of time, before the former's move to Liverpool in the summer of 2017.

Salah: "I gave it to you." 😂



Lovren: "No you didn't, the fans gave it to me, you were upset!" 😄



Dejan and @MoSalah share a joke ahead of @StanChart's Player of the Month award presentation. pic.twitter.com/I4A8XBz2Mn — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 22, 2018

Speaking to the Guardian, Gervinho said that "Salah is a tough guy. Always calm and strong, with the mentality of a hard worker.



"I’ll never forget his training sessions: very high rhythm, pushed like a madman, you watched him in amazement.

"He had a sort of positive effect – you saw Salah and wanted to work harder. Talent and sacrifice.”

Valerio Pennicino/GettyImages

The arrival of Salah at the Stadio Olimpico effectively spelt the end of Gervinho's time at the Italian club.

After a frustrating spell with Chinese club Hebei China Fortune, the Ivorian is now back in Serie A with Parma.

With Salah having scored a last-gasp winner to help Egypt to a 3-2 victory over Tunisia during the international break, he will be looking to continue his recent run of goal-scoring form this weekend for Liverpool.

The return of Premier League action sees the Reds travel to Watford on Saturday, for a 15:00 GMT kick-off.

GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

Jürgen Klopp's side know that they could end the weekend in top spot if they win and title rivals Manchester City drop points in their fixture away to West Ham United.