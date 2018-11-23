Julian Draxler Reveals What He Told Kylian Mbappe Ahead of Liverpool Clash

Julian Draxler has insisted that he is ready to step up for PSG in their crucial Champions League clash against Liverpool if Kylian Mbappe and Neymar are not fit.

With two match days still to be played, Champions League Group C is finely poised. Napoli sit top of the group on six points but Liverpool - who are in second position - also have six points to their name. PSG are currently in third position but the French giants are only one point behind the top two, and even Red Star Belgrade still have a shot at qualifying from the group, despite occupying fourth place.

Speaking to reporters, quoted by FourFourTwo, Draxler emphasised that PSG have more than enough talent to cope without Neymar or Mbappe.

"If both players are injured, we still have a lot of good qualities in the team. Many other players can score or make assists, like me."

Despite his confidence in his team mates, the German also acknowledged that it would be best for the club if the team was at full strength, saying: "I have spoken with Kylian and I told him: 'You have three or four days left to prepare for Liverpool, it will be important for us'. In the dressing room, we talk about that."

Both Liverpool and PSG will be aware that a win on Tuesday could be a pivotal step towards qualification, and Draxler is relishing the opportunity to play in such an important match.

"We have to play better than there [at Anfield in a 3-2 defeat]. I think everybody will be ready and I am very happy to have the opportunity to play a match like that in front of our supporters," he added.