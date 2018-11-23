Lazio vs AC Milan Preview: How to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Lazio welcome Milan to the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday for a heavyweight clash in the Serie A. Neither team have managed to really get going as of yet this term, and are separated by just one point in the table as they sit in fourth and fifth respectively.
Despite their shaky start, Milan have fared well away from the San Siro this term, losing just once on the road to Serie A giants Napoli.
How To Watch
|When Is Kick Off?
|Sunday 25 November
|What Time Is Kick Off?
|17:00 GMT
|Where Is It Played?
|Stadio Olimpico
|TV Channel/Live Stream?
|Eleven Sports 2
|Referee?
|Luca Banti
Team News
Predicted Line-ups
|Lazio
|Strakosha; Acerbi, Felipe, Radu; Patric, Parolo, Murgia, Lulic; Milinkovic-Savic, Alberto, Immobile.
|Milan
|Donnarumma; Abate, Zapata, Simic, Rodriguez; Suso, Kessie, Bakayoko, Borini; Castillejo, Cutrone.
Head-to-head Record
There are usually plenty of goals in this fixture, and there have been at least two scored in the last 14 editions of this mouthwatering tie. The highest scoring game between these two sides came in 1999, where they shared the spoils after a thrilling 4-4 draw.
Recent Form
After winning four league games in a row near the start of the season, Lazio have lost all momentum and have failed to win more than two games on the bounce since. However, the Italian giants will take confidence from their performances in the Europa League, having won three of their four group games thus far.
Shooting practice at Milanello _ pic.twitter.com/lvPHYJw7lw— AC Milan (@acmilan) November 22, 2018
Here's how each team performed in their last five fixtures:
|Lazio
|Milan
|Sassuolo 1-1 Lazio 11/11
|Milan 0-2 Juventus 11/11
|Lazio 2-1 Marseille 08/11
|Real Betis 1-1 Milan 08/11
|Lazio 4-1 Spal 04/11
|Udinese 0-1 Milan 04/11
|Lazio 0-3 Inter 29/10
|Milan 2-1 Genoa 31/10
|Marseille 1-3 Lazio 25/10
|Milan 3-2 Sampdoria 28/10
Prediction
A very tight game is expected, but worry about Milan's lack of firepower without Higuain as well as their defensive frailties which will be under greater examination in the absence of two of their starting centre-backs.
United towards the Lazio game: training session at Milanello __ https://t.co/RueboOK6a0— AC Milan (@acmilan) November 20, 2018
Prediction: Lazio 2-1 Milan