Lazio vs AC Milan Preview: How to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Lazio welcome Milan to the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday for a heavyweight clash in the Serie A. Neither team have managed to really get going as of yet this term, and are separated by just one point in the table as they sit in fourth and fifth respectively.

Despite their shaky start, Milan have fared well away from the San Siro this term, losing just once on the road to Serie A giants Napoli.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

How To Watch





When Is Kick Off? Sunday 25 November What Time Is Kick Off? 17:00 GMT Where Is It Played? Stadio Olimpico TV Channel/Live Stream? Eleven Sports 2 Referee? Luca Banti

Team News





A petulant Gonzalo Higuain picked up a red card last time out against former side Juventus and will be suspended for this important clash, as both sides look to remain in the hunt for Champions League football.





Milan also find themselves short at the back, with centre-backs Mateo Musacchio and Alessio Romagnoli both sidelined for this tie.

Lazio will have a near fully fit squad for Sunday's clash, but will remain without Brazilian midfielder Lucas Leiva who is out with an adductor problem.



Predicted Line-ups





Lazio Strakosha; Acerbi, Felipe, Radu; Patric, Parolo, Murgia, Lulic; Milinkovic-Savic, Alberto, Immobile. Milan Donnarumma; Abate, Zapata, Simic, Rodriguez; Suso, Kessie, Bakayoko, Borini; Castillejo, Cutrone.

Head-to-head Record





Milan have the superior head-to-head record over Lazio, winning 16 of these clashes to Lazio's eight. However, on their last visit to the Olimpico, Milan were trounced 4-1 in what was Lazio's first league win over their Serie A rivals since 2015.





There are usually plenty of goals in this fixture, and there have been at least two scored in the last 14 editions of this mouthwatering tie. The highest scoring game between these two sides came in 1999, where they shared the spoils after a thrilling 4-4 draw.

Recent Form





These two sides have had a very stop/start season thus far. Milan have struggled to close games out and have only come out with a draw in three games they could easily have won against inferior opponents.





After winning four league games in a row near the start of the season, Lazio have lost all momentum and have failed to win more than two games on the bounce since. However, the Italian giants will take confidence from their performances in the Europa League, having won three of their four group games thus far. Shooting practice at Milanello _ pic.twitter.com/lvPHYJw7lw — AC Milan (@acmilan) November 22, 2018 Here's how each team performed in their last five fixtures:



Lazio Milan Sassuolo 1-1 Lazio 11/11 Milan 0-2 Juventus 11/11 Lazio 2-1 Marseille 08/11 Real Betis 1-1 Milan 08/11 Lazio 4-1 Spal 04/11 Udinese 0-1 Milan 04/11 Lazio 0-3 Inter 29/10 Milan 2-1 Genoa 31/10 Marseille 1-3 Lazio 25/10 Milan 3-2 Sampdoria 28/10

Prediction





Both sides have suffered from a busy schedule of late, symptomatic of Europa League participation. However, if Milan are to have any chance in this game, players like Suso and Cutrone will need to step up in order to fill the shoes of their absent top goalscorer.