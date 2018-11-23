Napoli vs Chievo Verona Preview: How to Watch, Recent Form, Team News, Prediction & More

Napoli host rock bottom Chievo Verona at the San Paolo in Serie A on Sunday.

Carlo Ancelloti’s side come into the fixture having won four of their past five league games as they look to close the gap on runaway leaders Juventus.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

The same can’t be said for Verona, who are yet to win following a points deduction in September.

Contrasting fortunes so far for each side, here’s 90min’s breakdown of Sunday’s clash.

How To Watch







When Is Kick Off? Sunday 25 November What Time Is Kick Off? 14:00 (BST) Where Is it Played? Stadio San Paolo TV Channel/Live Stream? Eleven Sports 2

Referee? Daniele Chiffi

Team News







Napoli could be without duo Simone Verdi and Amin Younes following recent training injuries, while goalkeeper Alex Meret is not expected to return before the New Year.

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

The former Udinese shot-stopper broke his arm days after signing for the Gli Azzuri in July.

Newly appointed Chievo manager Domenico Di Carlo is set to be without centre half Nenad Tomovic following a muscle tear, while Strahinja Tanasijević is serving the final game of his suspension.

Predicted Lineup







Napoli Ospina; Rui, Koulibaly, Albiol, Hysaj; Zielinksi, Hamsik, Allan, Callejon; Mertens, Insigne. Chievo Sorrentino; Bani, Barba, Rossetini; Radovanovic, Obi, Depaoli, Hetemaj, Kiyine; Meggiorini, Stepinksi.

Head to Head Record







Napoli and Chievo have met 20 times in Serie A, with the hosts unbeaten against their opponents in the last seven.

CARLO HERMANN/GettyImages

Amadou Diawara’s stoppage time winner completed a stunning comeback against Chievo at the San Paolo in April.

Recent Form







Ancelotti’s side currently sit second in the standings, having won nine of their first 12 games.

However, their league defeat to leaders Juventus in September has ultimately seen them slip six points behind Massimo Allegri's outfit, whose domestic domination has continued with aplomb.



Meanwhile, Chievo’s horror season has seen them lose nine fixtures so far, including a 6-1 thumping at Fiorentina on matchday two.

In a season blighted by a three point deduction for false accounting, I Gialloblu have scored just seven goals in 12 outings - two of those coming in a draw at Roma. Stuck on zero points, Chievo will move into positive figures should they avoid defeat on Sunday.

Here's how each team has fared in their last five fixtures.

Napoli Chievo Genoa 0-1 Napoli (10/11)

Chievo 2-2 Bologna (11/11) Napoli 1-1 PSG (06/11) Chievo 0-2 Sassuolo (04/11) Napoli 5-1 Empoli (02/11) Cagliari 2-1 Chievo (28/10) Napoli 1-1 Roma (28/10) Chievo 1-5 Atalanta (21/10) PSG 2-2 Napoli (24/10) AC Milan 3-1 Chievo (07/10)

Prediction







Ancelotti's men will be relishing a home return where they remain unbeaten so far - only Roma have taken a point.

Napoli are the division’s joint top scorers with 26 goals, with Dries Mertens and Lorenzo Insigne accounting for 14 between them, whilst Chievo have conceded a league high 30 goals. Subsequently, the Yellows and Blues back line could face another difficult afternoon.

Any hope of an upset will most likely come elsewhere in Serie A this weekend.



Prediction: Napoli 3-0 Chievo