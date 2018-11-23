West Ham Winger Felipe Anderson Admits it Was 'Easy' to Leave Lazio During the Summer

Felipe Anderson has admitted that is was a simple decision to leave Lazio in favour of West Ham during the summer.

The 25-year-old moved to the Premier League for a fee of around £34m in July, and he has impressed for the Hammers in his 14 appearances. The attacking midfielder has racked up four goals and two assists in all competitions, including three goals in his last two matches.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

In an interview with The Daily Mail, Anderson admitted that West Ham was an intriguing project for him. He said: “Everyone knows that when you have got that title of club-record signing you’re expected to do something different, to do big things.





“There is a lot of belief in you. I think it is more about the trust of the club. The club trusts me to perform.

“It’s not as much pressure. They are trusting me to play my game. One hundred percent. I always followed the Premier League. It’s a quick game with very strong players. Speed is one of my characteristics.

“This was where I wanted to be. I felt ready to come to West Ham. Now I feel ready to take on these challenges and do something great here.

“What I was really looking for was for a project and a team that believed in me 100 percent.





“That’s what I found with West Ham. The coach always supported me and still supports me. When I found out it was West Ham who had an interest in me, it was an easy decision.





“I had no difficulty in saying yes. I knew about the traditions. That’s why I wanted to come here.





“Of course Europe is an objective. Recently there have been big changes to the club, with new players and a new coach, so the most important thing right now is to get the wins.

In form 👌



Felipe Anderson has scored 3️⃣ goals in his last 2️⃣ #PL matches for @WestHamUtd#HUDWHU pic.twitter.com/SscTfrQ9HW — Premier League (@premierleague) November 10, 2018

“We’ve got a solid team. We’re definitely finding our style. There are bigger goals, but we’re taking it game by game and winning all we can."