Bayern Midfielder Insists He Will See Out His Contract Despite Recent Transfer Rumours

Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcântara is adamant that he will see out the remainder of his contract in Bavaria, following rumours of a potential move back to Barcelona.

The Spain international's future was uncertain over the summer as Bayern Munich transitioned into life under new manager Niko Kovač, and Thiago's brother Rafinha even admitted that he wanted the midfielder to return to the Camp Nou.

However, the 27-year-old has insisted that he has no plans to leave the Allianz Arena, adding that he doesn't want to unsettle his family who are accustomed to life in south-east Germany.

"In sport and in life, it’s not just about titles," Thiago told 11Freunde (via Bundesliga.com). "When I sign a contract, I think within the terms of the deal. In football, everything happens so fast.

"But it became obvious early on that everything fits in Munich and my family likes it. And now I have a contract until 2021. I never thought I'd stay at Bayern so long. To me, it's very important to see out a contract."





Thiago is currently sidelined through injury but at this stage, it looks likely that the midfielder will be able to add to his nine Bundesliga appearances before the Winterpause.

Bayern Munich's last game of the first half of the season is against manager Kovač's former side Eintracht Frankfurt on December 22.

French midfielder Corentin Tolisso won't return until 2019, but fellow absentees James Rodriguez, Kingsley Coman and Arjen Robben are all expected to return to full fitness over the next few weeks.