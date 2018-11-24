Fulham Manager Claudio Ranieri Reveals X-Rated Dressing Room Rant During Chelsea Spell

New Fulham manager Claudio Ranieri has warned his new charges that his managerial approach is not always a laid back one, as the Italian spoke candidly of an X-rated rant he once subjected his former Chelsea side to.

The bold 67-year-old is widely regarded as one of the most charming and charismatic coaches in the Premier League, with his infamous press conferences and the promise of pizza to his former Leicester team among the cases of his friendly approach to management.

However, Ranieri has warned that is not always the case, as the new man in charge at Craven Cottage recalled a time in which he adopted a very different style. As quoted by the Mirror, Ranieri said: “Don’t look at me here, with the smile on my face.

“In the dressing room, I am different. It depends what happens.

“Sometimes, I could take this table and flip it in the air. I did it at Chelsea. All the vitamins went everywhere! Boom, boom, boom! F***ing hell!

It is a side which is rarely seen of Ranieri in the public eye, though the performances of his new Fulham side prior to his appointment this season may have brought out similar responses from the Italian.

The Cottagers have been guilty of terrible defending on multiple occasions this season, but Ranieri insisted that he is yet to give his new players the tough treatment.

“Tough with them? With these players, no,” Ranieri responded to the notion. “Not yet. Not yet. At this moment, I must give confidence.

“How long before I become angry – depends on the results. At this moment, when I say our fans must help us, it is because our players need confidence.

Great result and performance from the lads. The Cottage was buzzing. Nice to see @r3dstagram out there 🙌🏾👀 pic.twitter.com/v1vU7hI21N — Cyrus Christie (@cyruschristie) November 24, 2018

“They need to feel good feelings with the fans because, maybe, they are a little anxious, nervous. That is normal.

“We have to fight. Our fans must – understand that, at this moment, we have to fight. Our fans must be happy when they see their players fighting on the pitch, win or lose.”