Jonny Evans Admits International Break Allowed 'Drained' Squad to Recharge After Recent Tragedy

Leicester City defender Jonny Evans has admitted the recent international break was much needed for his teammates following the death of owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha.

The Foxes return to Premier League action this weekend when they face Brighton with recent events fresh in their memories following the helicopter crash in which Srivaddhanaprabha and four other people lost their lives after attending a game at the King Power Stadium.

The aftermath of that terrible event left the Leicester players emotionally and mentally drained and, speaking ahead of the weekend's match, Evans explained how his teammates have used the international break to recharge their minds and refocus on the task at hand.

Leicester did manage to earn an emotional win over Cardiff City as a fitting tribute in the game that followed the death of their much-loved owner.

Now though, their manager Claude Puel has stated this week that his side now need to focus on the football again, a point Evans has reiterated after admitting the squad had felt mentally drained and exhausted at the situation.

"You can't keep playing on that same high emotion every single week," he said.

"Obviously every game we go into there's a huge determination to win, but in those two games (Cardiff and Burnley) there was heightened emotion in most players and it's very, very hard to play like that.

"You have to keep your emotions at a certain level at the right times in games and it's important that we do that for the rest of the season. The break probably did come at a good time. It wasn't until I'd gone away on international duty that I realised how emotionally drained and tired everyone would have felt.

"It was a tough couple of weeks, but I thought everyone dealt with it really well, the club as a whole and the players. Now we've come back it's important for us to re-focus and continue playing well."

Evans has recently overcome a knee injury and will take his place against Brighton in the absence of the injured Harry Maguire as Evans and his Leicester teammates look to get back to letting the football do the talking.