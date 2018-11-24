Jose Mourinho Says He Doesn't Expect Alexis Sanchez to Leave But Won't Force Unhappy Players to Stay

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has insisted that he doesn't expect Alexis Sanchez to leave the club in January, but has also confirmed he won't force unhappy players to stay.

Since joining United from Arsenal, Sanchez has never managed to hold down a consistent place in the Red Devils' starting eleven. The lack of consistent game time has seen his overall performances drop and rumours have started to swirl that the Chilean is unhappy at Old Trafford and will be looking for a way out.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Despite the rumours, Mourinho said this week that he does not expect the forward to leave the club, when asked about whether there could be a move in Sanchez's immediate future, the Portuguese was clear.



“I don’t think so because he never told me that he wants to leave or isn’t happy to stay. But I repeat: (letting an unhappy player go) is a personal thing related to my philosophy," Mourinho said.

Sanchez has scored just once this season, and isn't a guaranteed starter for United this weekend either, with Anthony Martial already confirmed as starting in the left wing position. Mourinho was keen to emphasise that he felt Sanchez still had improving to do if he wanted to nail down a spot in the side.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

“Can he do better? I think we can all do better," Mourinho said. "I can do better and he can do better and all the other players can also do better. He is improving like the team is improving and when he plays he is giving us his personality, his desire to play, to produce for the team and trying to adapt to how we play and vice versa."