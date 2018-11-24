Jurgen Klopp Admits He Was Set to Substitute Jordan Henderson Prior to His Dismissal

By 90Min
November 24, 2018

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that he had intended to substitute Jordan Henderson prior to his sending off during Liverpool's 3-0 win over Watford at Vicarage Road. 

Jordan Henderson was given his marching orders following a reckless - and wholly unnecessary - challenge on Etienne Capoue in the 82nd minute. 

Speaking about the incident after the game (via the Liverpool Echo), Jurgen Klopp admitted that he was set to sub the England international off for summer signing Fabinho:


“I think they were both yellow cards, but things like this happen. “You play in a defensive midfield situation and I don't know how many challenges Hendo had today or situations where he had to be closing the player or space.


“Twice, he was there with a hand. He made a tactical foul. With the second one, I didn't like too much because we wanted to change in that situation. Fabinho was ready and then he [Henderson] got it." 

Klopp also admitted that he is disappointed to not be able to called upon the Reds' club captain for their crucial Merseyside derby meeting with Everton next Sunday: 


"The only not-so-nice thing is that he cannot play against Everton. That's already accepted, so nothing to say about that.”

Despite the expected absence of Henderson, Liverpool will go into next Sunday's encounter as huge favourites, having taken an astonishing 33 points from the first 13 games of the Premier League season. 

