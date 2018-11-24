How to Watch Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace: Live Stream, Start Time

How to watch Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace in Premier League action on Saturday, Nov. 24.

By Jenna West
November 24, 2018

Crystal Palace heads to Old Trafford to take on Manchester United on Saturday.

After 2018's final international break, Manchester United looks to move up from its disappointing eighth place in the Premier League standings. The Reds had a recent rough stretch of games, including falling 3-1 in the Manchester derby, but can begin to turn things around with a win over Crystal Palace.

Roy Hodgson's side is winless in its last seven games and is hovering just about the relegation zone. Its only non-loss in that period was a surprising 2-2 draw vs. Arsenal. With only eight points, Palace desperately needs to start winning to save its season and avoid the drop.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV: None in the USA

Live Stream: You can stream the match on NBC Sports Gold.

