Pep Guardiola Gives Firm Verdict on Manchester City's January Transfer Plans

Pep Guardiola has insisted that Manchester City will not make any signings during the January transfer window as their Premier League title defence heats up.

City’s financial muscle is well documented and has been heavily utilised in recent seasons, though Riyad Mahrez was the Premier League champions’ only signing during the summer – albeit becoming City’s club record signing in the process.

Guardiola’s pursuit of a new midfielder ahead of this season was unsuccessful, having missed out on Jorginho to Chelsea, whilst left-back Benjamin Mendy has recently been ruled out for 10-12 weeks following surgery. Asked about the potential for new signings, though, Guardiola replied, via Sky Sports: “In January, no window. No, no.

“We’re not going to spend anything. I am so happy with the squad and the people that are coming back. No, no.

“When we created the squad at the beginning of the season it was [so that we] don’t go to January [and make transfers] except if you have problems. But I have enough in the squad. I trust all of them. We are not going to go the market in January, no way.”

Guardiola’s insistence on a lack of involvement in the January transfer window is something of a surprise, given the injury problems which City have had to contend with this term.

Last season’s star man Kevin de Bruyne has struggled with injury troubles this term, with the Belgian maestro missing out on a great deal of action in City’s title defence.

Bernardo Silva has stepped up to deputise ably though, and Guardiola’s impressive squad depth may well vindicate the former Barcelona coach’s unwillingness to turn to the transfer market on a whim.

City travel to east London to face West Ham on Saturday as the champions’ title defence rolls on. Guardiola’s side are currently top of the Premier League table, two points ahead of their nearest challengers Liverpool.

The Champions League also returns to the agenda next week, with City set to travel to face Lyon on Tuesday as Guardiola seeks to guide his team to the elusive European glory that has previously been beyond their reach.