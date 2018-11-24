WATCH: Tottenham's Son Heung-Min Scores Fantastic Solo Goal vs. Chelsea

Heung-Min's score was his first of the Premier League season.

By Michael Shapiro
November 24, 2018

A pair of Premier League contenders battled at Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday as Tottenham hosted Chelsea.

Tottenham – who entered Saturday one point back of Chelsea for third in the Premier League – led 2-0 early in the second half, and scored its third goal of the day on a highlight-reel score from forward Son Heung-min. 

Heung-min sprinted past Jorginho down the right sideline, then cut inside and around David Luiz. The 26-year-old then unleashed a strike with his left foot, past Kepa Arrizabalaga and into the bottom left corner of the net. Heung-min's goal gave Tottenham a 3-0 lead.

Watch Heung-min's beautiful score below:

Tottenham held on for a 3-1 victory, jumping two points ahead of Chelsea. Man City holds the top spot in the Premier League with 35 points. 

