Unai Emery Highlights Areas Where Arsenal Must Improve to Secure a Top Four Finish

Arsenal manager Unai Emery is adamant that his side still has to improve if they want to finish in the top four this season, which would see them return to the Champions League for the first time in two years.

The Spaniard left Paris Saint-Germain over the summer to take over as Arsène Wenger's successor in north London. Aside from Emery's opening two matches against Manchester City and Chelsea, Arsenal are unbeaten this season.

However, the Gunners are currently on a three game winless run across all competitions, and Emery admitted that there are still things which Arsenal can work on to take them to the next level.





"If we want to be in the top four, we need to improve things," Emery said, quoted by the Evening Standard. "We are improving things. The performances at the moment are not bad, in the last matches.

"Sunday [against Bournemouth] is another test. A big test. They are behind us. We need to win to be closer to the top four.

"Tactically, don’t concede so many chances to the opposition, improve in scoring, find the possibility with different players.

"I want, for example, [Alex] Iwobi to do more or have more chances to score. He can stay in the box in a lot of moments in the 90 minutes for that but we need also to arrive with players, to arrive with the ball in the opposition box with the balance for recovery when we lose the ball."

Sunday's trip to the south coast is vital for Arsenal not only in their hopes of making the top four, but also to gain some momentum ahead of their must-win match against bitter rivals Tottenham next week.

Sandwiched between their two Premier League matches is a trip to Ukraine, but it is expected that a second string team will travel to face Vorskla Poltava as Arsenal have already qualified from their Europa League group.