How to Watch West Ham vs. Manchester City: Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch West Ham vs. Man City in the Premier League on Saturday, Nov. 24.

By Emily Caron
November 24, 2018

Manchester City will visit West Ham on Saturday, Nov. 24 at London Stadium.

Man City beat rival Manchester United in their most recent league match before the international break, 3–1. David Silva, Sergio Aguero and Ilkay Gundogan all netted goals for Man City in the win, which kept the club two points clear atop the Premier League table.

West Ham is still mired in the bottom half of the table but has gone unbeaten in its last three in the league (1-0-2) and drew 1–1 with Huddersfield Town in its last game. Alex Pritchard netted an early goal for Huddersfield before West Ham's Felipe Anderson scored an equalizer in the 74th minute.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN, NBC Universo

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also stream the game with NBC Sports Live or UNIVERSO NOW.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

